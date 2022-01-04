Kim Kardashian is rumored to be planning a relaunch of her KKW Beauty business in 2022, but she is facing legal challenges.

The star of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is said to be rebranding her well-known cosmetics company, SKKN. However, a tiny firm already owns the name.

The original owner of SKKN has pledged to "vigorously" take "all step" imaginable to put an end to the reality star's current endeavors, according to The Sun.

Cyndie Lunsford, the proprietor of SKKN+, a Black-owned spa and beauty facility, is said to have been using the pseudonym since "at least 2018," years before Kim Kardashian submitted a trademark application for the same term.

Aside from her spa, she also distributes SKKN+ items, which may be purchased online or in person.

Despite multiple attempts by Cyndie and SKKN+'s lawyer Erik Pelton to stop the SKIMS beauty entrepreneur from pursuing this, she is still "pushing the name," according to The Sun.

He claimed, "We are still unresolved," despite serving Kim a cease and desist letter in July.

"My client will take every action to protect themselves and to stop that, which will likely include going to court sooner."

Erik went on to say that the best course of action for the reality star is to "change her name."

Despite Kim's persistence, Cyndie and her firm apparently do not want any cash compensation and would rather the reality star to change the name of her company.

If Kim continues to push her SKKN branding, the lawyer has threatened to take legal action against her and her company.

"Once a launch takes place, that would change everything. But we will pursue every legal action vigorously to protect my client."

Why Kim Kardashian Is Rebranding KKW Beauty

Following her divorce from Grammy Award-winning musician Kanye West in February 2021, the millionaire media personality announced the closure of her cosmetics firm, with intentions to rebrand completely.

An insider told the magazine last year that Kim Kardashian West, the mother to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, wants to rebrand the line since KKW contains her marital name, "Kim Kardashian West," which she just filed to convert her status to single.

Kim Kardashian filed a trademark for the name SKKN, which will cover "retail store services featuring skin, cosmetics, hair, nail and beauty products, tools and accessories, fragrances, perfumes, candles, vitamins and supplements," as well as many other departments, including home furnishings, according to documents obtained by The Sun.

