Six years dormant, but not dead: The Ice Age Crew, last seen in theaters in 2016, is back again with a new movie. The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild dropped its poster and its trailer today, and this time it's all about the opossum.

According to the official summary for the film:

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the hilarious escapades of the sub-zero heroes as they create more prehistoric pandemonium. Eager for a little independence, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own but soon find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.

Featuring the voice talents of Simon Pegg (of Mission: Impossible - Fallout), Utkarsh Ambudkar (of Free Guy and CBS' Ghosts), Justina Machado (of One Day at a Time), Vincent Tong (of Ninjago), and Aaron Harris, this sixth feature film installment of the film series that began over 20 years ago will premiere exclusively on Disney+ this time, where all of the previous Ice Age movies now finally live together.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild drops on Disney+ January 28.