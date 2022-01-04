Prince Andrew's daughters appear to be unconcerned about the fate of their dad. As the controversial royal's life hangs by a thread, Beatrice and Eugenie are out and about, having fun. Some say they are living it up in an exclusive ski resort in Switzerland.

Beatrice, 33, and Eugenie, 31, are presently in Verbier, where they are skiing and shopping with their husbands, while their father, the Duke of York, awaits a judgment from a judge in the United States on whether or not to dismiss his sexual assault accuser's complaint.

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were spotted lugging their skis across the posh resort on Tuesday, looking unfazed. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice's husband, was also spotted making his way around Verbier with his ski boots on his hands.

Beatrice, on the other hand, went shopping instead. Andrew has a multimillion-dollar traditional-style chalet in the area wherein the princess was observed smiling and strolling.

Ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly presently staying in Andrew's chalet, which has a view of Bagnes Valley.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew is holing up in his Windsor house, facing a nail-biting moment in his defense of charges made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges that the Duke raped her on three separate times in 2001, starting when she was just 17-years old.

Ghislaine Maxwell was recently convicted sex trafficker and lent to Andrew for sex purposes by Jeffrey Epstein, according to Giuffre, who is now 38 years old.

Judge Lewis Kaplan indicated he would rule "very soon" after the New York hearing on Tuesday, which lasted about an hour. However, he did not clarify whether he meant hours or days.

According to recently released court records, which were previously sealed, Giuffre and Epstein reached a settlement deal in 2009, which the Duke's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, sought to point out prior to the judge's announcement, the case should "certainly be dismissed."

Under the said contract, Virginia agreed not to sue anyone associated with Jeffrey who might be classified as a "possible defendant" in exchange for a payment of $500,000.

Brettler believes Andrew's innocence against Giuffre's allegations is further demonstrated by the fact that his name was omitted from the court documents.

