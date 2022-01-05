After one juror made a shocking accusation, Ghislaine Maxwell may petition for a mistrial.

Because he was purportedly a victim of child sex abuse, Scotty David stated he helped the other jury members comprehend things from a victim's perspective. He told Law360's Lucia Osborne Crowley that his prior horrific experiences led him to trust the case's victims.

He also stated that last week's five guilty convictions, which may send Jeffrey Epstein's former madame to prison for the rest of her life, were for "all the victims."

David added, "I know what happened when I was sexually abused. I remember the color of the carpet, the walls."

The juror further said, "Some of it can be replayed like a video. But I can't remember all the details, there are some things that run together."

According to legal experts, if he didn't reveal his prior experiences before the jury deliberations, Maxwell may be able to demand a mistrial and have her convictions overturned.

According to former federal prosecutor Moira Penza who spoke to The Telegraph, "I certainly hope the juror disclosed this fully on his questionnaire. A little strange the defense didn't strike him. It could definitely be an issue."

She went on to say, "In the first instance it would likely form the basis for a motion to Judge [Alison] Nathan for a new trial."

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell's trial allegedly took 40 hours to make a verdict, convicting her on five of the six charges leveled against her.

For conspiracy to transport minor with the aim to engage in criminal sexual conduct, transportation of a minor with the goal to engage in criminal sexual activity, sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor, she faces up to 65 years in prison.

Maxwell was found guilty of trafficking minor females for Epstein to abuse.

"I'm delighted Maxwell has been held accountable," said David, the juror who spoke to The Independent.

During the month-long trial, jurors heard passionate and graphic testimony from four women who blamed Ghislaine Maxwell for their abuse at the hands of the disgraced billionaire.

In reality, three of the four women said Maxwell touched their breasts and participated in the interactions, which allegedly began as massages.

Maxwell got herself a drink of water when the decision was read, and her defense counsel rubbed her upper back as she appeared indifferent.

