Joaquin Phoenix AND Vanessa Kirby? This film is already unmissable!

Ridley Scott has officially chosen Vanessa Kirby to play opposite Joaquin Phoneix in his upcoming film Kitbag, as revealed in a Deadline exclusive. Kitbag is a new Apple historical drama following the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte. Kirby, who has also been seen in works including The Crown, Mission Impossible - Fallout, and Pieces of a Woman, the role which got the star an Oscar nomination, will be playing Emperess Joesphine. Actress Jodie Comer was originally set for the role, but she had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts.

We are excited to see Kirby take on this challenging role. We know she is up for it. In a March 2021 interview with Harper's Bazaar she reflected, "I gravitate towards things that push beyond my experience, I want to go to places I don't know." Delving deeply into the time and stories surrounding Bonaparte is certainly one was to do that! Kirby has made her way through challenging times to be where she is today, using acting as an escape.

In an older interview with The Guardian, she confessed that, "It was always the drama side of things where I felt the most alive...The most myself. I was quite badly bullied for a few years and I became self-conscious about everything I did in relation to the bullies. But drama was the place where I didn't." We are so glad that she found this artistic release!

Kitbag is set to air on Apple TV in 2023. If you can't wait you can check out Vanessa Kirby next in Italian Studies