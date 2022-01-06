Candice Murley Marystown, a famed TikTok content creator with hundreds of thousands of views on the social media platform, has passed away at the age of 36, just days after revealing to her fans a bizarre thing that has been happening to her.

The TikToker's sister, Marsha McEvoy, confirmed the tragic news through a GoFundMe page, saying her sister died "very unexpected."

At the time of this writing, Candice's family has not publicly confirmed the cause of her death.

The content creator, popularly known for her nickname "Candi," was described as a person who was "so full of life and always lived life her own way."

Candice loved listening to music and showcasing her dance moves when she was still alive.

Marsha concluded her statement by writing, "We hope she is happy and free at last away from all her struggles and be her happy and carefree self forever in eternity."

The fundraising page already amassed $17,000 donations out of their goal of $15,000.

Candice Murley Marystown's Bizarre Last Video Made Fans Speculate on her Cause of Death

Candice posted a bizarre video on her TikTok account days before her sister confirmed her death.

In the six-second clip, the content creator said, "I hate it when the voices in my head go silent because I don't know what those f****** are up to." (watch the video below)

The video has been viewed over 100,000 times. Fans immediately rallied to the comment section to speculate on her death.

One fan commented that "bullying" is the main culprit, suggesting that Candice took her life, writing, "Pls tell me it wasn't bullying that ended her life."

Another follower expressed their confusion as they don't know whether Candice died or not, writing, "Does anyone know if she for sure passed or? .. I keep seeing it but no like confirmation tho."

Despite the other speculation, the majority of the comments were about fans sending their love and support to the family.

"Omg I can't believe she is gone, she might of been a troubled soul but is is still an amazing person with a great heart. Rip my heart aches," one wrote.

"Rest in Peace sweet lady. may you be dancing in heaven. you sure had the dance moves on earth. Praying for her family and her furbaby will need love," another wrote.

