The U.K. release of Cyrano has officially been postponed.

Due to the rise in cases of the Omicron varient, the new film Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and, the soon to star in a new biopic about Jean-Michele Basquiat, Kelvin Harrison Jr., has pushed back their U.K. release date for over a month. The highly anticipated musical drama was set to be released on January 14th. The U.K. premiere date has now been moved to February 25th of this year. The pandemic had a different but definite impact on the muscial film's limited Los Angeles run back in December. Due to the virus, the red carpet event had to be canceled. We are sure that Cyrano will finally be premiering to the world before we know it!

Cyrano is one of the most classic tales in our societal cannon, and, like most things that become classic, its modern day implications and reflections are incredibly prevalent. The story follows Cyrano, a man considered unattractive, who is in love with Roxanne but coaches a more attractive man to win her affections. In an interview with The New York Times, Peter Dinklage expressed how, "It's exactly what we're doing today with online dating, where you're putting up a profile of yourself out there that is not necessarily true to who you are," he said. "We all pretend to be other people to varying degrees." It is an unquestionably prevalent story to the modern day online-dating-culture we are constantly surrounded by.

We are sad that the premiere of this sure-to-be phenomenal movie has been pushed back, but we are so excited to see it when it is finally here!