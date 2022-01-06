This time, Britney Spears is determined to show the world that she is "Stronger" than ever before. To commemorate her release from her conservatorship, the singer posted a series of naked images on Instagram. It remains to be seen how this will be perceived by her fans.

With the conclusion of Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship behind her, she's eager to take back control of her life. The "Brave New Girl" singer posed in nothing but white stockings and a lace choker in a recent set of Instagram images that you can see below.

"Free woman energy has never felt better," the princess of pop wrote in the caption. Her private parts are not out there for people to see though, because she added pink heart and flower emojis to the photos to cover her private parts.

The pop artist has been a fan of posting provocative photographs of herself, from nude selfies to bikini shots to tight catsuit photos. During a Jan. 6 video, the "Toxic" singer flaunted her impressive physique in a retro-inspired high-waist pink bikini with white trim and buttons down the front.

"This is my first high waisted bathing suit ever ..." she shared. It's not surprising, since she's known for loving and almost always sporting some ultra-low-rise bottoms. She added, "my fiancé likes it, but I'm not sure."

Now that her legal shackles are off, the 39-year-old isn't ready to go back on tour and resume her pop star lifestyle. Her thoughts on touring in the past and her reasons for contemplating a different path in the future were discussed on Dec. 13th.

A post she wrote on Instagram reads, "I know I'm not playing huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard," she penned via Instagram. "My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I'll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace was going... I don't think I ever want to do it again," she went on, adding she "hated it."

On Sept. 23, Britney Spears formally requested that the conservatorship be terminated, leading her father Jamie Spears, 68, to do the same on Nov. 3. Chartered public accountant John Zabel took up Jamie's duties as conservator of Britney Spears' estate on August 12 after Jamie formally resigned. It was Jodi Montgomery became in charge of looking after her well-being.

