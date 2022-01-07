The internet has spoken up on the matter of casting when it comes to Hollywood icons yet again.

Much like the outcry when it came to the casting of Nicole Kidman over Debra Messing as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos earlier this year, fans of Audrey Hepburn's - and of Lily Collins' - have a lot to say about the casting of actress Rooney Mara in the role.

The upcoming film is being produced by Apple Studios, with director Luca Guadagnino of Call Me By Your Name at the helm - and he chose to put Rooney Mara of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo in the role of Hepburn.

Fans online, however, think he should have given Lily Collins - currently best known as Emily of Emily in Paris - a ring instead; and unlike the arguments for Debra Messing as Lucille Ball a few months ago, nobody is arguing that the actress wouldn't have the range - or the passion - to play the part.

Lily Collins did everything except produce a biopic starring her as Audrey Hepburn. I know she mad Rooney Mara beat her to the punch. pic.twitter.com/x7YdPOpwCl — 𝔣𝔢𝔯𝔡𝔬𝔰𝔞 (she/her) (@atomicwick) January 7, 2022

lily collins was born to play audrey hepburn and yes she does have the range. i said what i said pic.twitter.com/WQWejZwqlE — kat✨ (@sugarysaturn) January 7, 2022

That said, however, there is still pushback, as fans of Mara's point out that she is the more proven choice:

“what about lily collins?”



Maybe they went for the better actor who also happened to be a two time Oscar nominee? https://t.co/WDH48aLOuV — sic (@Iadybrds) January 7, 2022

As of yet, neither Collins nor Mara - nor Guadagnino - have spoken up in response to these critiques, but with all the buzz on Twitter, we're betting it's only a matter of time.

The film is still in the early stages of pre-production, so we don't yet know when it's going to come out, or when other news about it will be available. Enstarz will keep you posted as soon as we know more.

(Meanwhile, though, as a postscript: Can we talk about the fact that I'm psychic? I predicted this movie. Admittedly, I got the casting all wrong - these two are a far closer match for Hepburn than Elizabeth Olsen, but come on. That was spooky.)