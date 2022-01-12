A few days before this year's very quiet, untelevised Golden Globe Awards, actor, comedian, and former host Ricky Gervais made a prediction about the future of the ceremony:

"They're trying to get through this and start again. I don't think anyone's even been invited. It's not even a ceremony," he told The Sun. "You can't predict anything in this world. They could come back stronger than ever and be loved again or it could be the last one. You never know."

The Golden Globes got into some hot water last year after the LA Times published an expose detailing the ethical issues with their private voting process - including, most notably, the fact that there were no black people on their panel.

He also explained why he thought people may be done with the Golden Globes, and perhaps some awards ceremonies in general, citing his famous 2020 hosting gig:

"The first time I did it, ten years ago, everyone was like, 'Ah, how can you talk to these wonderful multi-millionaires, how can you talk to these beautiful people, like that? We love celebrities.' "By the last one it was like, 'God, give it to them, we hate celebrities!'

"I know what it is. With all of the austerity and people struggling, they think, 'Why are these people lecturing me? They're going to an awards ceremony in a limo and are telling me to recycle?' "People just got sick of it, just got sick of virtue signalling. And they were like a beacon to aim their wrath at. "The people with nothing became tired of being lectured by people who had everything."

Ironically, however, the fact that he seems to understand that so instinctively may be catapaulting him towards another, even more prestigious hosting gig: The Oscars.

Yesterday, The Academy announced that The Oscars would have a host for the first time on three years - and the announcement immediately sent Ricky Gervais' name trending.

There's only one person for the job pic.twitter.com/dZyV7Jyw24 — Matt Martin (@matthewjmartin_) January 11, 2022

Ricky Gervais should host, it’s would be a bloodbath — Spidey (@SSlayer24) January 11, 2022

It's impossible to say now whether The Academy will be taking any input on the decision, but if they are, Gervais is a very strong contender - other suggestions with high web saturation include Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, but there are also some other golden ones:

Here ya go pic.twitter.com/xxYN7a5oWT — Gonzo Gorriliaz (@LukeODoherty6) January 11, 2022

I think I have a pretty good idea about who should host. pic.twitter.com/9vdOHyiR5Q — Mac McHale (@chili_mac_daddy) January 11, 2022

We'll all be on the edge of our seats waiting to find out who it is - but Gervais, true to form, doesn't seem to care.

"I don't take anything for granted any more. I just keep plodding on. And whatever happens, happens."

This year's Oscars ceremony will take place on March 27.