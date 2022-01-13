Brad Pitt shared his reaction on Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal's racy love scenes to the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" actor directly.

Long before Pitt and Aniston filed for divorce, the actress did a project with Gyllenhaal, which contained intimate scenes. Since "The Good Girl" was about an affair, the characters shared racy moments in the film.

In an interview with W Magazine, Gyllenhaal looked back 20 years ago and confessed that he had no problem filming those risqué scenes with Aniston. However, he revealed he was anxious when he met Aniston's then-husband, Pitt, on the movie set.

Instead of feeling jealous, Pitt reportedly showed his professional side and supported the duo's film.

"I remember putting my hand out to shake his and accidentally hitting the door. He said, so confidently and kindly, 'Well, you have another one. It's all right.' He was very, very, very sweet to me, and it was actually a really lovely exchange. But, yeah - I was starstruck," the 41-year-old said.



But regardless of his reaction, Pitt eventually had an extramarital affair with Angelina Jolie during "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" filming, which led to his divorce from Aniston. The actress, for her part, moved on with Justin Theroux before splitting in February 2018.

Jake Gyllenhaal Confessed His "Crush" Toward Jennifer Aniston

Although he was okay with the NSFW scenes, Gyllenhaal also shared how it became torture for his part whenever they had to record the intimate scenes.

He appeared on the October 5 episode of "The Howard Sten Show" (via Us Weekly) and revealed that he had a big crush on the actress long before they landed on their roles. Gyllenhaal said it was torture for him to be uncomfortable and awkward around Aniston. At the same time, it was not hard since he was working with his crush.

"[Because] there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it, maybe, If it's a closed set, it's less. That doesn't turn me on," he detailed. "It's a dance, you're choreographing for a camera. You can get in it but it's like a fight scene. You have to choreograph those scenes."

But then, like Pitt, he stayed professional and even used techniques - including the "pillow technique" - as preemptive. In another interview with Entertainment Weekly, he called the collaboration a "little rough," as well.

