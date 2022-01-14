Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has a new main squeeze after his split with Kim Kardashian: Actress Julia Fox. They've only been dating publicly for about a week, but already all eyes in celebrity media are on this new couple - specifically Fox.

Not one to shy away from such attention, Fox did a quick AMA session on Instagram yesterday while her baby slept. One of the questions she was asked was about what her favorite movie was - and although she does have an all-time favorite in 2002's Adaptation, she said her current favorite is none other than Netflix's new smash hit Don't Look Up.

julia fox has entered the don’t look up discourse pic.twitter.com/Id9V03QQFO — robert franco, wandering ronin (@responsiblerob) December 27, 2021

"I did watch Don't Look Up last night and I f***ing loved it, and I thought it was so relevant and just such a metaphor for what we're going through now as a society."

Don't Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill, is about a pair of scientists who find out that there is an asteroid headed directly for Earth - but when they try to draw media attention to it, nobody takes them seriously.

And though critics were...well, critical of the new film, audeinces seem to largely agree with Fox, because its audience score on Rotten Tomatoes currently sits at a comfortable 78% (while the critical score is at 55%)

We have to wonder if Fox watched Don't Look Up after her night out with Ye, Madonna, Antonio Brown, and Floyd Mayweather, which fans got to see a little clip of on Twitter - or, perhaps they all watched it together? (Imagine being a fly on the wall in that room.)

Also You, too, can watch Don't Look Up on Netflix now - and if you want to take a look at Fox's other favorite movie, Adaptation, it is available on Prime Video.