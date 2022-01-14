Kim Kardashian is flattered rather than creeped off by Julia Fox's cult-like admiration.

Allegedly, the reality star is quite amused by the whole thing. The Skims businesswoman is reportedly relieved Kanye West selected a fan rather a critic as his new girlfriend.

A source tells Page Six that she would prefer someone who admired her family over someone who hated them.

"I wanted them to be my family," Fox, West's new girlfriend, has remarked in the past on her "Forbidden Fruits" podcast, where she has characterized herself as a "superfan" of the Kardashian clan.

She categorically denied being a super, crazed fan though. ""I'm not like a die-hard, [standing] in line in the cold for, like, a store opening. I don't even own one Lip Kit [by Kylie Jenner]." she explained.

Reports had it that Kardashian is aware of, but unmoved by all the comparisons being made between her and Fox.

Another insider earlier told Page Six that Kim isn't disturbed by Kanye's courtship of Julia Fox, even if it meant her ex is wearing his new girl in the same designers.

"Kim loves to see Kanye happy and only wants positive things for him because it's what's best for their kids and co-parenting relationship," the source said.

Moreover, Kim is already moved on with Pete Davidson anyway. Sources claimed that Kim and Pete are actually enjoying each other a lot - just "laughing so much."

While Kim Kardashian is generally chill about Julia Fox, the same cannot be said of Kanye and his feelings about Pete Davidson.

West released a teaser for a new song Friday, "My Life Was Never Eazy," and the lyrics are quite telling. He raps, "God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," a reference to West's near-fatal 2002 car accident.

At the same time, Kim Kardashian's ex is embittered in another controversy.

In a battery complaint taken by the Newton Division of the LAPD early Thursday morning, Variety has learned that Kanye West is a suspect. He was not detained,

The incident reportedly occurred at 3 a.m. on South Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to Redina Puentes, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

