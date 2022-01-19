We're not joking! William Dafoe has come up with a new take on the classic supervillain, and he wants to play it. The well known actor has expressed excited interest in playing a "joker imposter" to rival alongside The Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix. Dafoe shared his comprehensive vision for this concept with British GQ.

There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter...So it would be possible to have not duelling Jokers but someone that says to be the Joker that isn't the Joker. And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did.

This inspired idea was fresh to the ears of British GQ, Defoe having not shared the concept previously. Dafoe currently plays the Green Goblin in the box office smash hit Spider-Man: No Way Home. Like many other actors, Dafoe has a knack for playing villains; however, he finds questions of why he likes to play these characters difficult to answer.

I don't know what that is. I'll play dumb. You play characters. I could say, 'Oh yeah, it's fun to play villains 'cause you can do things that you can't do in life, or it's fun to play with your dark side.' But I don't know. I'm not thinking about those things.'

Whatever his reasons may be, we hope that this incredible "joker imposter" concept comes to fruition!