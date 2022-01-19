Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly hit rock bottom as the Duke of Cambridge's cheating buzzes started bombarding their marriage.

Prince William and Kate did not have a perfect fairytale story before their royal wedding. In fact, they shocked the world when they split in 2007 as the Duke of Cambridge reportedly wanted to enjoy his youth and freedom.

Although he is now a father of three, the royal prince seemingly repeated the history as he reportedly has "another woman" aside from Kate.

A source recently told Star Magazine that the Cambridges are having an intense conversation about Prince William's alleged romance with Kate's close friend, Rose Hansbury.

"Not only have the rumors resurfaced, Kate's insecurities have too. She's been arguing with William again and checking up on him to see if Rose is trying to reconnect," an insider said.



For what it's worth, Prince William became a subject to infidelity issues in 2019, with reports saying that he cheated on Kate's close friend while she was pregnant with Prince Louis.

The new claims have seemingly been supported by Alex Tiffin's tweet, targeting the royal family's injunctions in pursuit of stopping the media from reporting Prince William and Hansbury's relationship.

"Multiple UK news outlets have had evidence of the affair and his other comments, some even spoke of them on this site before legal threats saw them delete. A Royal shouldn't be afforded extra protection from scrutiny than any other public figure. Journalists report, not handle," he wrote.

Is Prince William Following Prince Charles' Footsteps As a Casanova?

Some members of the royal family are no longer a stranger to infidelity rumors. But Prince William's recent buzz seemingly hinted that he might follow Prince Charles' history as the Prince of Wales had an extramarital affair with Camilla while he was married to Princess Diana.

Currently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are yet to respond to the news reports. The royal prince has also been hands-on in taking care of his family, so it is implausible that he would waste his time having relationships with other people.

With that said, these should be taken with a grain of salt unless these baseless claims are proven true and correct.

Prince William and Kate have been one of the most ideal couples in the royal family, and their fans believe they would not break it in any way.

