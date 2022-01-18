Ryan Seacrest began his unusual diet, with some fans thinking he is already taking it "too far."

Seacrest reportedly started his post-Christmas diet, making fans worried about his health again. Star Magazine recently released its new issue where it reported Seacrest's new fitness regime.

As the "hardest working person in Hollywood," the "American Idol" host ensures he has the most extreme dedication in keeping his body fit. While he had already established his post-Christmas diet, his fans noticed that it was unhealthy and dangerous at the same time.

He chose an all-liquid diet where he selected a variety of broths for his three meals. The comments section was immediately filled with messages from fans, saying he should eat healthily as "drinking food" is not suitable for his metabolism.

They also fear that his hectic schedule would cause a toll on his health on top of the stress he already has.



But regardless of their comments, the TV personality is reportedly dedicated to his new diet.

"[Seacrest is] terrified of adding any lumps or bumps. He's always going from one extreme diet to the next," an unnamed insider said. "If anyone tries to change his mind, he gets defensive and tells them to speak to his doctor."

Is Ryan Seacrest Harming His Health With All-Liquid Diet?

As a renowned foodie, there is no way Seacrest would dedicate himself to his current diet for a long time.

In fact, all-liquid diets are actually popular and common to have healthy digestion and experience weight loss. According to Gastro Clinic, this type of diet is short-term as it is being used as a transition step before a person turns to a soft diet.

With that said, Seacrest will surely never go from one extreme diet to another, and he will always go back to eating solid foods.

READ ALSO: Prince Andrew Dated Ghislaine Maxwell? New Shocking Details About Royal Prince's Relationship Revealed

Before starting his liquid diet regime, he shared a photo of him enjoying foods at a taco restaurant. He also consumed an ice cream cake during his birthday last year.

It is also normal for him to try the regimes that would work on him following his May 2020 health issue when one of his eyes failed to open all the way while the host began to slur his speech. Fans who saw him immediately assumed he was suffering from a stroke.

Instead of being tagged as an extreme diet, Seacrest's health plan might be considered a detox following months of unhealthy food consumption. Sooner or later, he would commit to a healthier diet again - for sure.

READ MORE: Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24: Was YouTube Star Killed or Did He Suffer From Drug Overdose?