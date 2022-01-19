Following her public and nasty divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson hasn't dated anyone.

Is she ready to start opening her heart for someone else two years later?

It seems improbable since an insider informed Hollywood Life that the 39-year-old isn't quite done being "Miss Independent."

Kelly "isn't persuaded that she's ready just yet," according to sources, despite the fact that she has had so much time to get back out on the market.

Despite the fact that she is unmarried, the singer and talk show presenter is fortunate to have friends who have been supportive of her during her divorce.

"All they want for her is to be happy."

According to the source, happiness comes from reopening one's heart to romance.

"They've been encouraging Kelly to test the waters and try the dating scene again."

They added, "Kelly has given this a lot of thought, but she's the type of person who gives a lot of love and she knows that she deserves someone who will treat her like the incredible woman that she is."

Kelly Clarkson's Nasty Divorce Battle

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce is still a shamble.

According to Us Weekly, after a judge gave her the Montana ranch, the "Since U Been Gone" singer attempted to remove her ex.

Unfortunately, the former music manager has yet to leave the ranch, and it does not appear that he will anytime soon.

Kelly encountered a big legal setback in her attempt to oust Brandon from the property, according to an insider.

"He's been living there and claims he doesn't have the financial wherewithal to buy his own home at this time, citing an unresolved financial part of their divorce."

However, according to the source, the judge ruled in Brandon's favor.

Kelly Opens Up About Her Split

Kelly Clarkson was proclaimed "legally single" in August 2020, just two months after filing for divorce following a seven-year marriage.

In the same year, she confessed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she is more concerned about her children.

"So that's been the hard thing of, like, yes, I'm willing to share my experience, and yes, it is the worst. I mean, the past few months have been horribly sad. But at the same time, I have to think, 'Hmm, like, what I say has a domino effect in other people's lives.'"

