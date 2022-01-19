HALLELUJER!

Yesterday, Netflix announced that everyone's favorite take-no-shit matriarch is going to be back very soon, in Tyler Perry's a Madea Homecoming, the twelfth of his Madea movies - and the first in three years. Madea last appeared in A Madea Family Funeral in 2019.

This new film comes a surprise, as Perry told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in 2018 that he would be retiring the character for good after that last film.

"She's had a run," Perry said. "I don't want to be her age, playing her. It's time for me to let it go."

Well, we guess if Madea wants to come back, that energy cannot be contained - even by Tyler Perry himself.

According to Netflix, the latest film in the Madea franchise "centers around Madea's great-grandson's college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming."

Several Madea fan favorite characters will be returning for the new film, including Tamela Mann as Cora, David Mann as Mr. Brown, and Cassi Davis Patton as Aunt Bam. In addition, iconic Irish actor Brendan O'Carroll will appear as new character Agnes Brown, somehow managing to match Madea's energy as a kindred spirit.

We're sensing some real Mrs. Doubtfire energy here.

One can only guess at what exactly that family drama will be, but we know one thing: If it's Madea's family, it's gonna be VERY interesting to watch play out.

A Madea Homecoming is coming to Netflix on February 25.