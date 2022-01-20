Steve Harvey has a close relationship with her daughter Lori Harvey, and he would do anything to protect her. However, one report suggests that the "Family Feud" host is feuding with his child because of pregnancy rumors; could this be true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, Lori's pregnancy hint makes her father angry.

The reason behind it is that Steve was reportedly not given a "heads-up" before she gave a hint publicly, and now her dad is "down her throat."

An insider spoke to the magazine, saying Lori might have regretted her decision as Steve has been calling her non-stop and "demanding an explanation."

However, she's not ready to disclose all the information to her family.

Although the "Miss Universe" host is in favor of Michael B. Jordan and doesn't have anything against him, the pregnancy rumors aren't making him happy.

"He's demanding to know what the heck's going on here," the insider revealed.

The source also mentioned why Lori is not telling her father the details behind her relationship because Steve was reportedly "butting into her life."

"If Steve had his way he'd be their full-blown wedding planner, therapist, and career coach," the source concludes.

The Truth Behind Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan's Feud

Suggest immediately debunked the claims after they circulated online by pointing out the inconsistency, as seen in his latest interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

DeGeneres showed the former stand-up comedian a photo of his daughter on Instagram where Lori can be seen sitting on Michael's lap.

Lori posted the photo online on New Year's Eve, where she referred to her lover as her "baby daddy."

Steve laughed uncomfortably before saying he had not seen the image before, but he praised his daughter's beau for giving him a box of cigarettes.

He also joked about the "Black Panther" actor, saying he's been generous with his gifts because he wanted to be engaged.

The outlet noted that Steve's latest interview debunked the story itself as it only proved that he's not "down her throat" because he isn't checking her social media activity.

They also mentioned that he's actively rooting for her daughter and the actor to succeed in their personal relationship. He wasn't pressuring them to get married as soon as possible.

