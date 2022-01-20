The controversy following former Day6 vocalist Jae Park seems like it has come to an end after singer Jamie opened up about their recent meet-up.

It was January 20 when the "After School Club" host posted an update on her official Twitter account to speak about her friendship with Jae. She began, "Jae came by the other day we had a talk he apologized for his words and mistake."

"If anyone knows about Jae as a friend or close person you would know he wasn't meaning that as what he said. He promised me he would use his words wisely and I appreciate it. Out of all the mistakes," she continued.

What Jamie Said

Her initial tweet came with more follow-ups after saying she doesn't believe his comments were meant to be intentionally harmful.

She also emphasized that their talk will become a "wakeup call" for Jae moving forward from the incident and their friendship. "As a friend I wanted him to know this is something he needs to rethink and put in action," Jamie wrote in a separate tweet. "I told him everything about how I felt and he felt awful about it." "That's what friends are for right?" Earlier this January, the former Day6 vocalist and guitarist has been headlining himself after revealing that he left the group after his contract had just finished with JYP Entertainment.



However, aside from that, Park also made derogatory comments regarding his former co-labelmate Jamie during a Twitch stream, saying, "Why is Jamie trying to be a th-t?" Later on, Park released an apology statement to Jamie after she found out about the situation, and the fans called him out for his behavior.

In Conclusion

And for Jamie's final statement, she told her followers, "So for everyone and all the fans who also got hurt, he wanted to let me and you guys he will never make a mistake or even a joke about something that is very serious."

Jamie then tagged Jae's Twitter account with a lighthearted note, which read, "So [Jae] imma smack you if u do that one more time."

