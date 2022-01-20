Is Kim Kardashian transforming Pete Davidson become someone completely different?

After dating Kim Kardashian, the "Saturday Night Live" comedian seemed to have gone carried away with his newfound celebrity.

Davidson was given special permission to flout certain restrictions that do not apply to the rest of the group. His coworkers, on the other hand, were informed, and they were not happy.

According to The Sun, Davidson has allowed his celebrity get the best of him and his profession.

An insider revealed he has turned into a "diva" on the set of the popular comedy program.

"Pete has become a total diva at SNL. He missed the first few days of rehearsal last week and was still allowed to be in Saturday's show."

The insider said, "Missing rehearsals is never acceptable," but Davidson got away with it, and his co-stars aren't happy."

"Normally, if you miss any rehearsals, you are out of the show on Saturday night, and the cast is starting to turn on him."

Because Davidson has garnered more attention than his coworker Colin Jost, who is married to Scarlett Johansson, Davidson now gets protection guards when he's outside the office, according to the insider.

Kim Kardashian's boyfriend hired extra protection after her estranged husband Kanye West threatened to beat him up, as previously reported.

An informant previously said that Davidson isn't terrified of West, but rather of his supporters.

"Pete isn't worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fanbase that Kanye has. His devoted followers listen to his song and act upon them. That's why Pete is now using security."

Despite dating other A-list celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson did not receive the same kind of attention as the KKW Beauty entrepreneur he is now dating. He's now on a "wholly different level of celebrity."

The Relationship Between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

After filing for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has been linked to Pete Davidson since October 2021.

They've been spotted out and about since then, with Davidson even hiring out a screening room for a private showing of "House of Gucci."

After spending the whole weekend with Davidson in New York, Kardashian was subsequently seen leaving his house.

They were also photographed having a romantic night out, and it's been said that Kardashian has previously met Davidson's mother and sister, while Davidson has met the Kardashian-Jenner family.

