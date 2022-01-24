Pete Davidson could not stop laughing during a Weekend Update segment, and it made it even funnier!

Saturday Night Live, the long-running sketch-variety show, finds its lasting hilarity in the spontaneity of live television. This episode, which was hosted by the incredible Green Goblin himself, William DaFoe, came right after the news that Pete Davidson and Colin Jost had just purchased a Staten Island Ferry with the goal of restoring and preserving it. The current mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, actually took to Twitter to praise the two for this genuine effort to enact lasting and meaningful change in the city. "I love this idea. What a great way to give an NYC icon a second life. Let us know how we can help and we'll be there for the maiden voyage." he tweeted.

Live, from St. George Terminal!



Pete, @ColinJost: I love this idea. What a great way to give an NYC icon a second life. Let us know how we can help and we’ll be there for the maiden voyage. https://t.co/tT4wm3upVb — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 21, 2022

Obviously, SNL needed to talk about this purchase live on air. How is SNL going to talk about that news? Obviously one of Weekend Update's most hilarious characters Guy That Just Bought a Boat, played by Alex Moffat, had to make an appearance.

"Is something different around here? I'm getting some sort of message, like a flipper from another skipper. Yep, my tighty-whitey-spidey senses are tingling. UP! Someone bought a boat," Moffat, in character joked as he pointed at Jost. Davidson was of course called out and the three now boat owners continued the segment together. Guy That Just Bought a Boat's hilariously niche form of dick jokes were too much for Davidson. While he had been chuckling throughout, when Moffat, describing his boat, said, "It's the width that counts. Mine's like a tuna can," Davidson LOST it. He did not stop laughing for the rest of the segment which made it even more hilarious for us!



Bon voyage, everyone!