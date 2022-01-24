The fashion industry mourns again as designer Manfred Thierry Mugler reportedly passed away.

An announcement was released on his official social media accounts informing the fans about his death. It read, "We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23, 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace." His agent also mentioned that he died due to "natural causes," via Guardian.

It was known that Mugler was a designer who did sharp tailoring and cinch-waisted silhouettes "that reigned over fashion in the 1980s."

The source also reported that the French fashion designer used to work on clothes worn by David Bowie, Lady Gaga, and Cardi B.

The public has acknowledged more of his works after making Beyoncé's costumes and the famous "wet dress" that Kim Kardashian wore for the Met Gala 2019. Aside from fashion and clothes, his brand became more famous for perfumes, like "Angel" and "Alien."

Early Years of a Fashion Designer

Manfred Thierry Mugler was born in 1948 in Strasbourg, France. According to BBC News, he was a talented performer since he was young, becoming a dancer with the Ballet du Rhin. He even used to do acrobat and modeling. During the '70s, he established his first boutique in Paris, created his label, "Cafe de Paris," and founded Thierry Mugler later on.

The source also stated that big stars wore his designs, adding George Michael, Sharon Stone, and Rihanna to the list. Mugler even dressed Bowie for his wedding to Iman.

As 1997 came, Mugler sold the rights to his name to Clarins, years after launching his perfume "Angel," with the brand.

The fashion house of Mugler also confirmed the news regarding his death in a post on a Sunday evening. The House of Mugler captioned the post saying, "A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger everyday."



The news regarding the French fashion designer came after the death of André Leon Talley on January 18, the visionary former creative director of Vogue Magazine, and Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Louis Vuitton, last November 2021.

May his soul rest in peace.

