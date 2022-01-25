Kanye West hasn't finished tormenting his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

A week earlier, the "Donda" rapper claimed he was banned from attending his own daughter's birthday party.

Chicago celebrated her fourth birthday with a big party alongside her cousin Stormi, Kylie Jenner's daughter.

During his interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye seemed to issue a warning to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress and her family.

The father of four told Jason Lee about almost missing Chicago's birthday.

During their conversation, Jason argued that co-parenting should be free of conflict, but the "Jesus Is King" rapper seemed to dismiss his suggestion.

Kanye said, "Cause they can go on SNL and make jokes. They can make jokes in the media. They can plant stories about whoever I'm dating whatever they want to do."

"They can block deals. They could do all that type of stuff."

He went on to threaten, "But I'mma tell you straight up, don't play with my kids."

"Don't play with my kids. Whoever y'all work for, whoever y'all think the family is working for, I'm telling you right now, don't play with my children."

"And it's going to be all legal. It's going to be all legal, baby."

"You ain't finna gaslight me, it's going to be peaceful like this," the Grammy winner said, "but that's not what we finna play."

What Happened At Chicago West's Birthday?

Kanye West is said to have been offended that he was not informed or invited to Chicago's birthday celebration.

He praised Travis Scott for informing him of the location and Kylie Jenner for giving him inside despite security officers' attempts to keep him out.

Despite the fact that he could finally get inside, he and Kim Kardashian spent the day on "different sides" of the celebration.

An onlooker at the event told The Sun, "When he finally got the address he arrived like a bat out of hell in a rental car around 1pm, driving himself without any security."

"He seemed ok once he started talking to the family and was in great spirits laughing and playing with Chicago, it seems he just wanted to be involved in her day and didn't want to cause trouble."

The insider went on to say that "no scene" happened at the event.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in Feb. 2021.

