Ivory Aquino is set to play the first openly transgender character in a live action DC Films movie.

Batgirl, according to The Hollywood Reporter, has added Ivory Aquino to the cast of the incredible show. Her resume precedes her. She expertly appeared in Netflix's When They See Us and Tales of the City. She also appeared in the ABC series When We Rise. In Batgirl she will be taking on the role of Alysia Yeoh. Yeoh is the best friend of the show's title character Barbara Gordon/Batgirl who is played by Leslie Grace.

This is not the first time that an openly transgender character has appeared in the DCU. In television series Supergirl, Nicole Maines played the transgender hero Dreamer. Aquino's performance in Batgirl will be the first time that DC has had an openly trans character on the big screen. We love progress!

While we are thrilled at the announcement that Aquino is joining the cast, we are not entirely surprised. Earlier this month, Aquino and Grace posted on Instagram together, starting the speculation of fans around the world. Just yesterday, Deadline officially confirmed the casting. Aquino joins an already incredible cast including, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton, Jacob Scipio, and, of course, Leslie Grace. We do not yet know many of the plot details for this upcoming film, but we are sure it is going to be phenomenal.

We can not wait to hear more about Batgirl and see it when the film finally comes out!