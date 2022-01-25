Kanye West and Julia Fox are taking on Paris Fashion Week by storm!

The two celebrities have been showing up at the high-powered fashion event in stunning monochromatic glory. Earlier in the week, the name of the game was "leather." The two stepped out, both rocking head to toe leather outfits. Well, not exactly head to toe. Ye seems to have accented all of his fashion week outfits with a face covering ski mask. Could this possibly be a wink at soon to be officially ex-wife Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit? We'll let the general public decide on that one.

Fox accented her fit with incredible and incredibly massive gold chain earrings. Her ears must be hitting the gym twice a day to support those. We are glad they are because they look fabulous! It pairs perfectly with her gold-colored handbag and her dramatic eyeliner. This is a head-turning pair!

More recently, West has taken to define the meaning of "groutfit" in the best way possible. As far as Kanye's outfit game goes, he is covered. Literally. There is literally not one area of his body that is not covered by some form of fabric. Still wearing his Paris Fashion Week ski mask (who could possibly attend fashion week without one?), Ye stepped out into the streets of gay Paree wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray jeans, gray gloves, and gray boots. It is absolutely iconic!

We can't wait to see what amazing outfits this amazing fashion week has to offer!