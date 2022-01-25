Kanye West and Julia Fox are taking on Paris Fashion Week by storm! 

The two celebrities have been showing up at the high-powered fashion event in stunning monochromatic glory. Earlier in the week, the name of the game was "leather." The two stepped out, both rocking head to toe leather outfits. Well, not exactly head to toe. Ye seems to have accented all of his fashion week outfits with a face covering ski mask. Could this possibly be a wink at soon to be officially ex-wife Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit? We'll let the general public decide on that one.

2021 Costume Institute Benefit - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion
(Photo : (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images))

Fox accented her fit with incredible and incredibly massive gold chain earrings. Her ears must be hitting the gym twice a day to support those. We are glad they are because they look fabulous! It pairs perfectly with her gold-colored handbag and her dramatic eyeliner. This is a head-turning pair! 

Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022
(Photo : (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images))

More recently, West has taken to define the meaning of "groutfit" in the best way possible. As far as Kanye's outfit game goes, he is covered. Literally. There is literally not one area of his body that is not covered by some form of fabric. Still wearing his Paris Fashion Week ski mask (who could possibly attend fashion week without one?), Ye stepped out into the streets of gay Paree wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray jeans, gray gloves, and gray boots. It is absolutely iconic! 

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - January 25th, 2022
(Photo : (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images))

We can't wait to see what amazing outfits this amazing fashion week has to offer! 

Tags: Kanye West Julia Fox Kim Kardashian paris fashion week Ye