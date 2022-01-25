Adele shocked fans last week after announcing that her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency was canceled only 24 hours before its opening night, saying the show isn't ready, and most of the production staff have contracted COVID-19; however, a recent report alleged that there's something deeper going on behind-the-scenes; what could this be?

According to insiders who spoke to Page Six, one of the primary reasons Adele wasn't ready on her show was her emotional feud with rumored boyfriend Rich Paul, which she started dating six months ago.

The British singer reportedly couldn't "get through a single full rehearsal" for the past month.

The source, who claims to be familiar with Caesars Palace's management team, said Adele has been "constantly on the phone" with her beau where she was heard "loudly shouting and sobbing."

"She has barely rehearsed because she is constantly in the middle of an emotional shootout," the insider added.

Adele to Cancel Las Vegas Residency For Good Because of Her Relationship Woes?

Scott Roeben, a Las Vegas-based journalist, spoke to the outlet, saying production staff and insiders are worried Adele will permanently cancel her appearance in Sin City.

The writer alleged that there are "stresses related to Adele's relationship," and these are some of the reasons why she's not confident in doing the show anymore.

Adele, Rich Paul's Relationship

Last year, fans rejoiced as rumors started circulating about Adele having a new man in her life following her divorce with ex-husband Simon Konecki, which was finalized in March.

According to Elle Magazine, the couple was spotted watching Game 5 of the NBA Finals with her new beau.

ESPN host Brian Windhorst seemingly confirmed the pair's actual score, saying the agent brought his "girlfriend to the game to sit next to Lebron."

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the singer slightly opened up about her dating life, saying she liked the "easiness" of their connection as it's "just been very smooth."

She also mentioned how it was the first time she loved herself and "been open to loving and being loved by someone else."

The sports agent is Adele's first public relationship since her divorce from Konecki. The former couple shares a nine-year-old son Angelo.

