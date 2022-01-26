It's been a long journey for actor Mark Walhberg when it came to getting his upcoming film Father Stu from page to screen. Announced back in 2016, the biopic tells the story of Stewart Long, a professional boxer who gave up the sport to follow his calling into the priesthood. Sony Pictures has finally picked up the international distribution rights and have slated an Easter weekend release.

This has been a passion project for Wahlberg for a few years now. He explained the premise in a Facebook Live Chat back during the early stages of production,

"Actually David O. Russell and I right now are working on developing a script on Father Stu, who was an amazing priest from Helena, Montana. He was a very tough guy who was a fighter, a football player...anything but a spiritual guy. He found his calling, and decided, after falling in love with a woman, that he wanted to become a priest. He suffered from this horrible muscular degenerative disease but was still ordained as a priest and passed away, but not before he was able to inspire thousands upon thousands of people."

The film, which also stars Mel Gibson as Stu's father, brought on his writer Rosalind Ross to work on the screenplay. She ended up making such an impact on Wahlberg with her script that she was also given the task of directing, a first for Ross.

The film also stars Narcos: Mexico star Teresa Ruiz playing Stu's girlfriend before his decision to devote his life to God.

Father Stu is set to be released in cinemas on April 15th to coincide with Good Friday.