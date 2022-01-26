Johnny Depp launched a career move involving his over 10,000 unique NFTs.

Page Six confirmed this week that Depp is selling unique NFTs from his paintings under the collection name "Never Fear Truth." The digital assets will reportedly cover the portraits he made and developed in the past years.

The news outlets revealed that the collection includes artworks featuring himself, Elizabeth Taylor, Heath Ledger, Lily-Rose Depp, his dog Mooh, and Tim Burton, among others.

"I've always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves," he said.

The 58-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star boasts his talent in creating pop and street art. With his recent project, Depp finally showed his reflections to the public for the first time through the paintings.

Johnny Depp Has Heartfelt Goal After Selling Portraits, Paintings

Page Six mentioned that Depp would donate 25 percent of the proceeds to charities close to his heart, like the Los Angeles Children's Hospital, Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, The Gonzo Trust, and Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital.



Meanwhile, those who purchase his "Never Fear Truth" NFT will also be given access to the actor's exclusive Discord community.

Speaking about his new career, Depp said he decided to release the portraits while also having the chance to give back.

"Having the opportunity to salute my supporters and support the charities that have been so important to my family is an incredible gift. I hope we can create a new community of friends around these NFTs. My involvement in the NFT space has just begun," he went on.

His move came months before his scheduled trial on April 11 over the defamation lawsuit he filed against the "Aquaman" actress. The court in Fairfax County will hear depositions from both Depp and Heard over a year since their first legal showdown.

Depp filed the case after Heard wrote a damaging article in the Washington Post claiming that she became a victim of domestic abuse. This prompted the actor to launch a $50 million lawsuit as Heard depicted him as a victim, which Depp saw as a false allegation against him.

