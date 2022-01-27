It's a brand new year and a new season of Celebrity Big Brother, and fans are excited to see their favorite stars gather together in one house for a reality TV show. However, when the official cast was announced, some were confused and disappointed; what happened?

Earlier this month, many Twitter accounts have claimed that among the line of housemates for the upcoming season are "RuPaul's Drag Race Star" DJ "Shangela" Pearce, Nene Leakes of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," and Tiffany "New York Pollard."

However, the show has already announced the official cast members of the season, and the three names mentioned above are nowhere to be found.

Shangela along with 13 other celebrities will enter Celebrity Big Brother's house !! #DragRace

One fan isn't happy with the new stars, writing, "OMG the rumours of Nene, Tiffany Pollard, and Shangela were not true and we got this bland ass cast?!"

"I know..and no Nene Leakes nor Shangela. I been getting lied to these past few weeks," one fan wrote along with a GIF reaction of Tiffany Pollard.

Another user doesn't seem to care with the cast as they wrote, "what they have in common is none of them are Shangela, Nene, or Tiffany Pollard, so I don't really care."

At the time of this writing, the three celebrities have not publicly reacted to the ongoing rumors about them being part of "Celebrity Big Brother."

'Celebrity Big Brother' 2022 Announces Official Housemates

Other watchers rejoiced as CBS recently announced their new line of celebrities who will compete in the third season of "Celebrity Big Brother."

Cast members include former NBA player and Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Lamar Odom, "NSYNC" band member Chris Kirkpatrick, "Drag Race" judge Carson Kressley, former UFC champion Miesha Tate, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp, figure skater Mirai Nagasu, Chris Kattan, Shanna Moakler, Todrick Hall, and Todd Bridges.

What do these 11 celebs have in common? They are all moving into the @CBSBigBrother house! 🏠



Roll out the red carpet for the season premiere of #BBCeleb, February 2 on CBS.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, the abovementioned stars will compete in a span of several weeks. The show is set to air on CBS.

Before the third season was announced, the show took a break for three years. Marissa Jaret Winokur won the first season, while Tamar Braxton won the following one.

"Celebrity Big Brother" will air starting February 2.

