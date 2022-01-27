Nicholas Cage is getting bullied by his pet crow.

Nicholas Cage is gearing up to play Dracula in the film Renfield. He will be playing the character opposite The Great's Nicholas Hoult. It is a character known for its gothic aura. Capturing this essence will not be difficult for the actor. He is a self proclaimed goth in his own life. He has a pet crow named Hoobah. Hoobah, however, has taken up a very interesting habit: he has started calling Cage various names.

The actor told Variety, "He has taken to calling me names...it's comical, at least, it is to me. When I leave the room, he'll say, 'Bye,' and then go, 'Ass.' Crows are intelligent. And I like their apperance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect. I like the goth element. I am a goth." This is why he is attracted to this mysterious and dark role.

He takes great care when it comes to playing these parts. He said, "The key, I think, is movement...I saw a movie called Malignant and the director James Wan and the actress...created this choreography that was terrifying. So I'm hoping to do something like that where Dracula can either glide or move like Sadako in Ringu." We are sure that the award winner is up to the challenge. He is determined to make his rendition of Dracula unique. "I want to see it pop uniquely from how we've seen it played," he said to Variety.

We can't wait to see Renfield when it hits the big screen.