Orven Schanzer, a veteran assistant editor who worked in renowned Hollywood films like

"Cleopatra," starring Elizabeth Taylor and many Marilyn Monroe movies, has passed away at the age of 97.

According to his family members, who confirmed the tragic news to The Hollywood Reporter, Schanzer died due to respiratory arrest on January 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

The renowned movie editor has worked primarily for 20th Century Fox's movies and TV shows for many decades, as he started in January 1947 until he decided to retire in February 1992.

In a span of his 45-year career in the industry, he worked in at least six movies starring the iconic blonde bombshell, Marilyn Monroe, like "Gentlement Prefer Blondes," where she sang the notable "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend."

"The Seven Year Itch," "Bus Stop," "How to Marry a Millionaire" are also some of Monroe's movies he edited.

According to Erik Liberman, who wrote a forthcoming book and created a documentary about actress Jayne Mansfield, the film editor was also tasked in her films "The Girl Can't Help It" and "The Wayward Bus."

In his film credit as an editor, one of the most notable movies was Elizabeth Taylor's highly-successful "Cleopatra" in 1963.

He was one of the 12 editors who were tasked to edit the actress' Rome procession scene and other bacchanal scenes.

To have a strong impact on its audience with realistic editing strategies, he teamed up with visual effects veteran Linwood G. Dunn.

Schanzer loved and cherished his job as he recalled in a previous interview that working with Fox was "a love affair" and "wonderful."

"I'd wake up in the morning and really couldn't wait until I got to the studio," he noted.

Per IMBd, some of his film credits include "The Alligator People," "The Yellow Canary," "The Fugitive," "In Love and War," "The Bravados," "Between Heaven and Hell," "The Bottom of the Bottle," "23 Paces to Baker Street," and many more.

Before working with the media giant, the Kansas City-born film editor served the U.S. Air Force during World War II.

From working at Fox's mailroom, he worked his way up slowly until he started copying scripts for actors and actresses. Later on, studio chief Darryl F. Zanuck considered him an "errand boy."

After three years in his job, he got promoted to the editor position.

He worked alongside iconic names in the industry like editor-turned-director Robert Wise and sports documentarian Bud Greenspan.

Before he retired in 1992, he spent his last years with the company in the worldwide distribution of its films.

Due to his effort and advocacy to help the non-profit organization Ambor Schanzer Fight Against Neuropathy, he received civic recognition.

He established the foundation to honor his sister as both of them suffered from "degenerative nerve and muscle-wasting disease."

Schanzer was survived by his daughter Lisa, nephew Bill, and his wife, Jobina, niece Hope, and great-nephews and nieces Rob, Hudson, Kelly, Steve, Rylan, Jessica, Spencer, and Jonathan.

