Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson had a turbulent relationship.

They had feuds, battles, and cruel exchanges of words, according to reports, but no one knows what transpired behind closed doors.

Janet is now speaking up about her life with her famous family and how her brother, the King of Pop, abused her.

In the new A&E documentary "Janet," the 55-year-old pop singer reveals how she struggled with her weight as a child and, to make matters worse, how she overcame it. Michael, she alleged, was unsupportive and would even tease her about her appearance.

The "Together Again" singer said of her late brother, "There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names. Pig, horse, slaughter hog, cow," per the Daily Mail.

She went on to say, "He would laugh about it and I'd laugh too, but then there was some­where down inside that it would hurt. When you have somebody say you're too heavy, it affects you."

The singer has struggled with her weight throughout her life, which she attributes to being a "emotional eater."

Janet mentioned that she turns to eat when she is concerned or bothered by something since it "comforts her."

Because her siblings were famous as the Jackson Five, the pressures of going through puberty in public were a perfect storm for concerns about her physique.

Janet Jackson, the Jackson family's tenth and youngest child, grew up in Gary, Indiana, with her siblings.

She recalled, "I was developing at a very young age and I started getting a chest and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested."

Were Michael & Janet Jackson Ever Close?

Janet Jackson claims that her connection with her older brother evolved as they grew older.

They were formerly tight, but after Michael Jackson released "Thriller" in 1982, things began to alter.

Janet was 16 years old at the time, while Michael was 24 years old.

"That's the time Mike and I started going our separate ways. He just wasn't as fun as he used to be."

Though they worked together on "Scream," it wasn't the family reunion Janet had hoped for.

The hitmaker of "Change The World" shot nights, while her sister shot during daytime for the music video.

"His record company would block off his set so I couldn't see what was going on. They didn't want me on set."

Janet also stated that she believed she was in a battle with him, which was not the case.

"I wanted it to feel like old times between he and I, and it didn't. Old times had long passed."

