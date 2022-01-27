Beloved British comedian Barry Cryer reportedly passed away at the age of 86.

It was January 27 when the veteran comedian's family released a statement on his official social media account, announcing his passing. It was confirmed that Cryer died Tuesday afternoon, January 25, at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, northwest London.

It also stated that the icon died "peacefully" and "in good spirits" as his family surrounded him on his last moments.

"Incidentally, he never really liked the terms' comedy writer' or 'comedian,'" as stated in the post written by one of his children. "Instead preferring 'hack' and 'entertainer' and always thought the term 'national treasure' meant he'd just been dug up. He was, in his words, arrogant in his humility."

Cryer's Last Moments Before Passing

Also, in the same lengthy statement released by Cryer's family, gratitude was expressed towards the doctors and nurses who took care of their father, mentioning Crick and Gaskill Wards for the "compassion, dedication, skill and respect they showed to him at Northwick Park."

Also, people from Macmillan were given special mention, adding, "It'll be of no surprise to those that knew and worked with him that he was telling an Archbishop of Canterbury joke to a nurse not long before he died. That was one of his gifts, making strangers feel welcome. Making them laugh."

Details regarding his funeral and memorial service will also be announced on the star's official Twitter account.

Barry Cryer in the Industry

According to the Independent, Cryer, born in Leeds in 1935, was a prolific writer and was able to work with performers including Bruce Forsyth, Bob Hope, Spike Milligan, and The Two Ronnies in his career.

In 1972, he appeared on the BBC Radio 4 show "I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue" and helped in the TV comedy "Doctor in the House" as a writer, which ran from 1969 to 1970.

Meanwhile, from 1966 to 1967, he became a regular partner of David Frost as they collaborated for "The Frost Report," making Cryer established as a standout writer, as per the said source.

The star had also participated in more shows in the '70s, adding "The Morecambe" and "Wise Show" with John Junkin. He also hosted the ITV comedy show, "Jokers Wild."

Friends and fans who have known Cryer posted their tributes online following the news. Piers Morgan stated, "RIP Barry Cryer, 86. Such a warm, funny, and talented man. A giant of British comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Barry."

Stephen Fry also left a message on Twitter, saying, "Such sad news, one of the absolute greats of British comedy, Barry Cryer, is no more. A glorious, gorgeous, hilarious and gifted writer and performer who straddled all the comic traditions. Universally beloved ... farewell, Baz."

May his soul rest in peace.

