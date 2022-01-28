Kourtney Kardashian is setting the record straight after she was accused, yet again, of photoshopping her image that quickly went viral and shared countless times on different social media platforms; was her image edited?

According to Hollywood Life, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star explained the viral photo, which shows her butt look bigger than usual, saying it is indeed edited, but she has nothing to do with it as it was a fan who did it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the mom of three wrote, "Omg [are you] serious? This is a fan edit," she wrote.

Travis Barker's fiance also offered a piece of advice for fans, saying, "for better ways to use your time, instead analyzing edits of me, follow @poosh."

Poosh is a lifestyle website that offers organic, non-toxic, and gluten-free products for everyone. Kourtney founded the company in 2019.

The said photo was shared on social media a few days ago, and it amassed a lot of negative comments on several platforms, including a Reddit thread.

"She really thought she would get away with this and everyone would be like, 'Yeah that's real Kourtney!'" one fan wrote. (via Daily Mail UK)

Later, the photo was deleted, leading more users to speculate that the image was indeed photoshopped.

Kourtney Is Not the Only Kardashian Embroiled in a Photoshop Issue

Kourtney Kardashian isn't the only member of her billion-dollar family who recently faced a photoshop issue. Kim recently deleted a photo after sharing it with her 282 million followers on Instagram.

Per Marie Claire, as reported by Cosmopolitan Magazine, the SKIMS founder shared a photo of her having fun at the beach wearing a black sweater and bikini combo accessorized with a pair of gloves and sunglasses.

One of her calves appears to be out of proportion with her whole body in the snap, and the lines are also distorted.

Despite the photo being deleted, eagle-eyed fans were able to take a screenshot of the post and re-share it on social media. (check out a video explained by Def Shorts on YouTube)

Fans expressed their sentiments over the photo, with one fan writing on a "KUWTK" subreddit, "I wonder if she was trying to fix the shadow and didn't even notice the lower leg. Such an unimportant body part!"

The mom of four later re-posted different photos where the deleted snap appeared to be taken.

At the time of this writing, Kim Kardashian has not publicly commented on the matter.

