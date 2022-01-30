"Growing up up as a queer child was isolating and hard to navigate at times,' Cara Delevingne revelaed. This, despite all the efforts of her sisters Chloe, 37, and Poppy, 35, to be there for her.

The model, who is admired by many, admitted to be in a difficult journey not just while she was growing up, for the rest of her life. She shared however that she idolizes her sisters, and describes them as the "epitome of the woman" she wanted to be. She also clarified that her sisters really can just do enough, since being queer is a journey she can only go through herself

"I saw my sisters as the epitome of the woman I wanted to be. I soon realised that I couldn't be the same - all of us have different paths - but they showed me the most fundamental things that I had to learn in life," Delevingne told The Sunday Times. "Growing up as a queer child was isolating and hard to navigate at times. My sisters did their best to be there for me but it was something I had to go through myself to truly know who I was," she added.

It was only last year that Delevingne admitted that she did not find her sexuality easy to handle - despite her beauty, her success, and even her wealth. Regardless of what she truly feels about women, she said she grew up being disgusted with the idea of same-sex partner. She wished to be a straight all the time.

Her sexuality is never fixed, which made her depressed. She correlated the "massive depression" she suffered to her struggles with her sexuality since it kept changing.

In a recent podcast with Gwyneth Paltrow, she confessed that her upbringing was a conservative one, so she herself was quite a homophobic when she was younger.

"'The idea of being same sex [partners], I was disgusted by that, in myself. I was like, ''Oh my God, I would never, that's disgusting, ugh," she added.

Delevingne identifies as pansexual - someone whose sexual preferences aren't constrained by their biological sex, gender, or gender identity.

Recently, Cara has had relationships with celebrities such as Ashley Banson, Michelle Rodriguez, and St. Vincent, among others.

