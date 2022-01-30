TikTok star Leonardo Gil left his family and fans in shock following his untimely death.

Multiple news outlets confirmed that Gil - who was also working as a hospital technician while sharing online content on Tiktok - died after a hit-and-run car accident on Tuesday. He was only 34.

According to the GoFundMe page created for him, Gil was on his way home on his motorcycle following his shift when an SUV turning left at the intersection of East 8th Avenue and 21st Street in Hialeah struck him at 9:30 p.m.

The driver immediately drove away from the scene, leaving the TikTok star on the road. Gil's aunt, Katiuska Fernandez, told 7News Miami that he was lying on the side of the road until a passerby spotted him and helped him.

He was eventually rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. However, People confirmed that Gil ultimately died due to the injuries he sustained.



The GoFundMe page added that the incident left the whole family devastated as no one was ever prepared that it would happen.

"The family was not prepared for the loss of this loving, kind, selfless young man," the fundraiser said. "He leaves behind a big, loving, united family including his young son."

As of the writing, the page already collected $44,000 donations for Gil's bereaved family.

What Happened to Leonardo Gil? Hit-and-Run Accident Caught on Cam

The SUV driver who hit Gil remains at large, prompting the whole family to ask for everyone's help in determining the suspect's identity.

Meanwhile, Hialeah Police Lt. Eduardo Rodriguez detailed that the CCTV footage confirmed how the SUV driver did not give the TikTok star an opportunity to stop at the intersection.

"In the video, you see that the vehicle pulls forward and it looks like it's about to stop, it does stop for a very short period of time but then it just takes off again," the lieutenant said.

As Gil had the right of way, the SUV driver could face serious charges soon.

Seeing the clip broke the family even more, as his niece Delia Acosta noted how Gil never had a motorcycle until three months ago. She also commended him for taking care of her and the whole family.

Before becoming a TikTok star, he initially worked at Hialeah Hospital as a janitor for over a decade before working as a patient transporter. Before his death, he started serving the hospital as an endoscopy technician.

