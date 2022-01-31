American McGee's Alice game is officially set to be adapted into a television series.

The popular American McGee's Alice franchise, a game based on a dark twist of Lewis Carroll's classic children's story Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, is, according to an article on The Hollywood Reporter, officially a soon-to-be TV show. The rights to this upcoming production have been picked up by Ted Field's Radar Pictures. David Hayter of X-Men is set to showrun this facinating new series. In an official statment, Hayter shared his excitment for this strange and intricate new project.

"American McGee's Alice and Alice: Madness Returns game series is a groundbreaking reimagining of the classic tale. It takes you into the heart of a corrupted Wonderland and throws light into shadowy corners the world has never seen. I am beyond excited to bring this world of madness and wonder to a global audience."

The television show will adapt the different games of the franchise including Alice and Alice: Madness Returns. This adaptation is sure to shine a new, gory light on Wonderland. It begins when Alice returns from Wonderland to find her parents have died. After suicide attempts and being institutionalized, she returns to Wonderland to find it far darker than she remembered. McGee released in a statement his trust in Hayter in this adaptation.

"David Hayter brings imagination, experience, and stealth sneaking skills gained through successful missions in film, TV, and video games - a unique combination sure to make this adventure into Wonderland a successful one for the franchise and the fans. I am excited to be working with him and know the Alice fans will welcome him with mad affection."

We can't wait to see what this dynamic series has in store.