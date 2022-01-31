Moses J Moseley, a cast member of "The Walking Dead," has died at the age of 31. Cops are presently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Is foul play suspected?

According to his relatives, Moses, who portrayed a zombie in the popular program, was found Wednesday near the Hudson Bridge neighborhood of Stockbridge, Georgia.

If foul play was involved, it's not clear how the actor's corpse got there.

According to family members who spoke to TMZ, they hadn't heard from the actor since last Sunday and had investigated nearby hospitals but couldn't find him.

On Wednesday, a complaint of a missing person was made, and OnStar was contacted to help locate him. His corpse was subsequently found.

Tabatha Minchew, Moses' manager, had this to say about the TV star, "He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone's eyes."

Moses played Michonne's undead companion from 2013 to 2015.

On AMC's "The Walking Dead," Danai Gurira plays Michonne.

"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and "Watchmen" were also among his 2013 credits.

Moses' final Instagram post, in which he took part in the 10-year challenge, drew a large following.

One person wrote, "I will miss you my friend. Rest In Peace," as another added, "I'm at a loss! This one really shook our Walking Dead family!"

"Yes it sure has. So heartbroken. Cried all day," one heartbroken fan replied.

"I have no more words about this today. Just tears. The world just isn't right- RIP," another said.

The Walking Dead's official Twitter page had a post of a pic of Moses, with the tearjerking caption that read,"Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J Moseley."

When Moses was interviewed, he made a point of saying how much he respected his fans and followers.

"I love you all you are all amazing and thank you so much for the support," he said.

"I had no idea that my involvement in the Walking Dead would prove to be so significant and it has been such an honor to be able to go to conventions and meet different fans..," Moses can be recalled saying in another interview.

