Dungeons and Dragons players: get ready for a campaign of televised proportions!

Rawson Marshall Thurber, the writer-director behind the Netflix smash-hit Red Notice, is set to write a series based off of the popular Dungeons and Dragons game. According to an article on The Hollywood Reporter, this series is being produced by Entertainment One. This project, with Thurber at the helm, is hoped to be the start of an entire Dungeons and Dragons universe of eOne.

Thurber's exceptional resume, including Red Notice, makes him the perfect and trusted individual to head the creation of this new world. He has previously written and directed popular shows and series including Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Central Intelligence, Sky Scraper, We're the Millers, Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, Marry Me, and The Loop. We are excited to see him bring this experience to this highly anticipated Dungeons and Dragons project.

A recent interview with Interview Magazine, described Thurber as a "Hollywood Unicorn." This moniker speaks to his experience in creating and balancing new worlds, a skill that will be very much necessary in this upcoming Dungeons and Dragons project. He said, speaking about his work on Red Notice, "My whole job is to create that balance and blend those tones. When you're talking about action-comedy, the trick is to keep both dishes-action, and comedy-not only spinning at the same time, but at the same frequency. You want them to spin harmoniously, so that they're helping each other."

We are excited to see him bring this balance to Dungeons and Dragons!