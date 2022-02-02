Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now happier than ever after getting their unexpected second chance.

Before the Bennifer fans witnessed the former couple's reunion, Lopez had a brief relationship with Alex Rodriguez, who she also planned to marry. But as things did not work between them, the actress got the chance to get back to Affleck.

Ahead of the release of her romantic comedy film, "Marry Me," Lopez sat for an interview with People where she opened up about her relationship with the "Justice League" star. Per the 52-year-old actress, she is currently in a "very beautiful moment" - hinting that she reached that part after reigniting her relationship with Affleck.

"I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance," she said.

Lopez and Affleck also had to call off their engagement in 2004 due to the media circus that they received. When they reconnected last year, they reportedly felt a little scared as they looked back at what broke them in the past.



Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck NOT Breaking Up This Time

While the media still put most of its attention to them even years have already passed, Lopez said that she and Affleck are no longer naïve and that they can handle things easier now.

"We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again.' We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," she went on.

Lopez, after all those things that happened in her life, confessed how happy and lucky she is now to be in a relationship with Affleck again. With that, she pledged to do everything to protect what they have and keep it safe.

In the end, she added that they currently hold their relationship sacred - making it easier for them not to let history repeat itself.

Though their feelings toward each other remain the same, something reportedly changed as they have more appreciation and celebration for what they have. This time, Lopez and Affleck do not take things for granted anymore.

Jennifer Lopez's "Marry Me" will premiere on February 11.

