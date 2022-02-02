Tom Holland received some advice from actor Mark Wahlberg, and, we promise, it's not what you think.

In an interview with William Mullally, Holland was asked about the best advice that was given to him by the well known and highly successful actor. The recent Spider-Man: No Way Home star replied that Wahlberg had given him some very memorable advice several years back. According to Holland, the advice predated the two ever working together on a film.

Holland recounted, "Mark Wahlberg gave me a piece of advice years and years and years ago, before we worked together. He said on the Jack show that I should move to LA with all my boys and get a medical marijuana license." It is no wonder that this advice stuck to the brain of the young star, because we are certain that we will never forget it ourselves.

However, Holland quickly mentioned that this piece of advice from Mark Wahlberg was not (shockingly) the best he received that day. He followed up by saying, "The best piece of advice was from my mom who said, 'Don't do that,' and I didn't do that." While it was some very iconic advice, we are glad that Holland listened to his mom, and instead has embarked on his increasingly successful acting career.

Tom Holland is America's next leading man. The film he and Mark Wahlberg are starring in together, Uncharted, is sure to be a smash success. We can't wait to see it in all of its action packed glory on February 18th, 2022.