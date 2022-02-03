Simon Cowell has finally broken his silence after his e-bike accident, which made him suffer from a broken arm.

The music mogul spoke to Daily Mail while stepping out for a walk with his fiancée Lauren Silverman in London on Wednesday, February 2. As the couple set off for their walk, Cowell exclusively told the outlet, "I'm OK. I'm feeling much better thank you. It happened just round the corner."

His One Promise

When he was told that locals saw him "whizzing around the local streets at high speed" on multiple occasions before the crash, he confessed and made a promise saying, "I'm a bit of a nutter. I'll definitely wear a helmet next time."

The "X Factor UK" star's yellow cast was said to be covered with drawings made by his seven-year-old son Eric, including scribbles of animals and his name.

As also reported by the same outlet, Cowell's friends claim that the entrepreneur is "ready to give up cycling" despite being an enthusiastic rider following his first and second biking accident.

A separate source told that outlet that "Simon has been warned many times to wear a helmet, but he doesn't always take it on board."

"When he cycles in LA, he rarely wears one, but the cycling lanes are far better and safer, compared to London," they added. "So he's so accustomed to not wearing a helmet, which is so dangerous, and he was lucky to come away with minor injuries from his latest crash.

"His team are now hoping this is the wake-up call he needed. Thankfully he always ensures son Eric wears a helmet while he's cycling," the informant concluded.



According to The Sun, his recent accident got Cowell rushed to a nearby hospital in west London Thursday, January 27. One source from the outlet said that he was on his electric motor until "the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch. He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road."

Cowell was suspected of a concussion, facial cuts, and a broken arm after he slammed into the road while not wearing a helmet. He has been riding a Das Spitzing Evolution S-Pedelec bike and has top speeds of 27mph.

Passersby attended Cowell before paramedics arrived, while three onlookers also stopped oncoming traffic. He was released from the hospital the same evening with a cast on his arm.

