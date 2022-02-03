"In here is the great big world...and every night is movie night."

That's what Netflix's new trailer promises its viewers, and we are SO here for it.

You may not be used to streaming services having full on cinematic trailers like this one, but you might want to count on it becoming a regular thing. As the rise of streaming only continues to grow, and the services continue to produce more high-quality films than ever before, why shouldn't they do a full-scale theatrical trailer to get people excited about what they've got going on?

And boy, this trailer sure got us excited. We cannot POSSIBLY name all of the amazing films they have lined up for the year in one little article - yes, there are that many - but we can certainly hype up our highlights. Here's what we're most excited for:

The Adam Project

We don't know how anyone could not get hype over Ryan Reynolds teaming up with a kid for a movie - the guy's practically a kid himself, just with more cursing, usually. (Look no further than his performance in Detective Pikachu to see what we mean.) The official synopsis for this time-traveling tale - actually a remake of a much older film - is as follows:

"A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future."

Sounds like the type of movie we could all use after the eye-opening couple of years we've just had.

Day Shift

As Jamie Foxx promises in the middle of an epic car chase down something that is definitely not a street, this film is liable to "give your nightmares nightmares." Day Shift seems like a heart-pounding thriller that no action movie fan is going to want to miss - especially after seeing the twist part where some kind of screeching demon taps him on the shoulder.

Gotta say, we didn't see that one coming.

Slumberland

We don't know what exactly Jason Momoa is dressed for in his fantastical horns and fantasy costume, but we do have to say that we are absolutely 100% here for it. (Although, based on the later clip of the young girl floating on a bed in mystical, dolphin-filled waters, we're guessing he's some kind of dream creature. Not that there's anybody who saw him shirtless in GOT who didn't already know that.)

Pinocchio

You already know why we're excited for this one. Guillermo Del Toro is going where few men have gone before, and reimagining the story of Pinocchio - delicately trying to balance faith to the Disney story everyone loves, and his own vision of the original. We can't wait to see how Sebastian J. Cricket does compared to the legacy of his 'cousin' Jiminy.

A Madea Homecoming

Another one you already KNOW we're excited for - Madea is back, and she's back from RETIREMENT - none of us thought we would ever see a Madea movie again after Tyler Perry announced he was finished playing the character three years ago. We're excited to see how she deals with a new grandma in the house - Agnes Brown, played by Irish actor Brendan O'Carroll.

The Gray Man

IT'S REGE-JEAN PAGE!!! BRIDGERTON'S REGE-JEAN PAGE!!! And also Ryan Gosling! They're doing action stuff and interviews in dimly-lit interrogation rooms! And don't stop paying attention, because yes, that IS Chris Evans with a mustache and the most un-Chris-Evans haircut you've ever seen.

Enola Holmes 2

And of course, how coudl we NOT be excited about the return of this legendary and unexpected team-up: Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown will return as Enola Holmes, with her big brother, The Witcher's Henry Cavill - er, Sherlock Holmes - by her side. (And Enola's not afraid to call out the fact that the whole Netflix trailer is breaking the fourth wall, because that's usually her job, thank-you-very-much.)

All of this and more awaits us this year on Netflix - check out the full trailer to find out everything else that's coming out, too!