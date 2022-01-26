Legend. Diva. Icon. The Queen is back. We couldn't have put it better ourselves. Just one week ago, Netflix made a monumental announcement: Tyler Perry's Madea, previously thought for all the world to be retired and living the simple life (well, her version of the simple life), is coming back in an all new movie: Tyler Perry's 'A Madea Homecoming'. Now, already, we have a trailer to go along with the news.

It's Madea's great grandson's graduation, and there's going to be a big to-do over at the house. We're talking big barbecue - maybe a little too big - and tons of family, including new family members we haven't met yet.

One such family member is a very new addition, from all the way across the ocean - Irish actor Brendan O'Carroll (recently cast in a major role in It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, which we will not name for fear of spoiling Season 15 for anyone who still hasn't had a chance to binge it) will play Agnes Brown, from the other side of her great grandson's family...a much whiter side, as evidenced by her misplaced initial greeting of "Wakanda forever" in the trailer.

The rest of the family was there in the trailer too, and of course family drama will erupt during the party - there has never been a chill family graduation, and Madea's house is not going to be the place that it happens for the first time ever. No, someone's definitely gonna jup off the roof in a cape.

It's Leroy Brown. Surprise.

Actor Iesha Blaaker will play the graduating great-grandson in question, whose name is Davi - and we'll get to know him and the rest of the new family members much better when Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming comes home to Netflix on February 25. You'd better be ready - it's Madea.