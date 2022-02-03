While recording a TikTok outside in New York City, actor and comedian Michael Rapaport was attacked by an unknown assailant with snow.

The comedian was expressing his displeasure towards cancel culture while standing outside City Hall Park, when a man complaining of hearing Rapaport talk all week threw a snowball at Rapaport's head while swearing.

In the brief TikTok, Rapaport starts off saying how he's tired of "This whole crap that is with this cancel culture..." before he's interrupted by a snowball lobbed at his head. The assailant, who isn't shown on video proceeds to say:

"Shut up! Shut the f-ck up! Nobody wants to hear it! You've been talking all f-cking week. No one cares what you have to say. Just stop talking!"

While cancel culture can be a controversial topic for some, it's still not a reason to attack people in the street.

It is also worth noting that Rappaport has a pre-recorded speech about wearing masks that is occasionally played on the NYC subway: It is unclear whether the assailant was talking about that or previous cancel culture TikToks, though the latter seems more likely.

We hope Rapaport is doing fine. The comedian has been guest hosting "The Wendy Williams Show" this week since Wendy William's prolonged absence due to health issues.

