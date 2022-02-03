They're the most enviable couple at the Winter Olympics. But Nina Dobrev, Shaun White's girlfriend, will not be there when he competes for his fourth and final gold at this month's Winter Olympics.

The "Vampire Diaries" actress can't go to Beijing to support the snowboarding champion because of COVID regulations.

Friends say she won't stop her support of him in their LA home, where they now live together, but that's not true.

"They are so freaking cute and solid together," said one friend of the couple. "I would not be surprised if an engagement happens any day now."

Dobrev recently moved into White's Los Angeles home as their relationship progressed (he also has a house in Las Vegas and recently sold his NYC apartment). Dogs are a big part of their lives; White has a French bulldog named Steve and Dobrev has a pooch named Maverick.

These dogs are a testament to how perfect they are together.

"They share so many interests, they're both driven, they're both into self-healing and well-being. They're both very spiritual and motivated," one friend said.

In 2019, they were both giving presentations at a Tony Robbins event in Florida when they first met. They have reportedly been dating since April of 2020.

ALSO READ: Ashlee Simpson Averts Disaster in a Horse Race, Almost Breaks Down In Tears Before Husband Saves The Day

When asked what he knew about the "Degrassi" star before their meeting, White admitted that he had no idea.

His self-esteem suffered when staff at his favorite restaurant seemed more eager to meet her than he was, White said in an interview with People magazine.

"The place was packed ... And she was like, 'Let me go see if I can get a table,'" he said. While he expected Dobrev to mention his name in order to get a table, a server actually asked Dobrev for a photo after they had been seated.

'"I was like, 'What's happening? What's going on' It was actually really funny," White remembered thinking.

By posting a photo of herself holding scissors and her new love making the "frightened" face, Dobrev confirmed their relationship on Instagram in May 2020.

They share a lot of interests. Both of them are self-made people. Even before the ragic death of Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh last November at the age of 41, White has already launched his own snowboarding brand, "WHITESPACE."

ALSO READ: Alicia Silverstone Unrecognizable: Is This How the 'Clueless' Star Looks Right Now?