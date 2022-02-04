Johnny Depp almost had another franchise in his hands.

In the past years, Depp notably became one of the most sought-after characters in Hollywood. He established his own empire and did almost all genres in the industry.

But aside from the movies he already created, he reportedly turned down the character the legendary director, John Hughes, made.

The coming-of-age filmmaker helmed iconic Hollywood films like "The Breakfast club," "National Lampoon's Vacation," and "Sixteen Candles," to name a few. Among all the characters he made, he initially reserved the lead role of his 1986 movie for Depp - but the actor turned down during its early casting call.

A news outlet recently recalled how Depp's busy schedule kept him away from Ferris Bueller's role.



Hughes reportedly set the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star as his first choice to lead the iconic 1986 film, "Day Off." The flick tells the story of Ferris Bueller skipping school to have the best day of his life.

Because of his schedule, Depp failed to become part of one of the highest-grossing movies that year, bringing home $70 million box office despite only having a $5 million budget.

The Latest on Johnny Depp's Career

The revelation came after multiple news outlets confirmed that the actor had been selected to play the role of King Louis XV in a new movie to be led by French director Maiwenn.

The Hollywood Reporter said that the filming will start this summer at Versailles Palace and around Paris. The plot of the movie remains unknown, but it has been claimed that it would solely act as a period drama for the moviegoers.

Depp's upcoming role, King Louis XV, became the King of France for 59 years from 1715. Although he was known as Louis the Beloved, he ended his reign in disgraced as he was accused of several issues, including corruption and immorality.

Why Not Productions will serve as its producer, while Wild Bunch International will be responsible for handling global sales after introducing it at the European Film Market in Berlin.

It will follow Depp's "Minamata" where he played the role of W. Eugene Smith. It premiered at the Berlin film Festival in 2020, and MGM officially scored it for US release but currently keeps it amid the issues surrounding Depp's name.

