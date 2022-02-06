Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce saga is just getting worse. Conversely, her and Pete Davidson's relationship is getting better as a result.

It started with Kanye unleashing a song that threatened Kim's new lover Pete Davidson, and ended with him accusing Kim of kidnapping North West on her birthday.

Although Kim and Pete's relationship could be affected by all these drama, they've been sighted out and about together a lot recently.

According to a source, Pete has been "totally opposite" of Kanye and a "shoulder to weep on" for Kim throughout their public split.

If there's a knight in shining armor in Kim Kardashian's life right now, it is Pete. ""He has her back completely," the source says.

On Saturday Night Live in October 2021, Kim and Pete were photographed kissing in Knott's Berry Farm in California after a whirlwind relationship. It wasn't long before HollywoodLife reported that Kim had met Pete's mother on Staten Island, where she was sighted soon after.

ALSO READ: Wendy Williams Assets Frozen Due To 'Dementia Fears,' Talk Show Host Goes to Court

And the rest is history. However, Kim's high-profile divorce, which began in February 2021, has shared headlines with their growing romance. Although Pete "feels horrible" about Kim's situation, a close family friend told HL, he's "keeping out" of it. This is something Pete knows Kim can manage on her own, according to the insider.

According to a close friend of Pete, his laid-back demeanor is exactly what makes him the perfect candidate for this position. According to a source, he is there for Kim, but is careful not to become involved in the turmoil. When it comes to Kanye West, he's the polar opposite," a source said. Therefore, t he more Kanye does, the better Pete's and Kim's relationship will be.

To Pete's credit, the relationship has only deepened due to his encouraging nature. While they were vacationing in the Bahamas earlier this month, Pete was said to be shopping for an L.A. home around the end of January to be near Kim. In the midst of Pete and Kim's romance, Kanye has a blossoming relationship with Julia Fox.

In honor of Julia's birthday, the two went out to dinner in New York City with some of her closest friends and indulged in some passionate PDA. The rapper, on the other hand, hasn't abandoned his stormy ways, as seen by his alleged involvement in a Jan. 13 incident in which he attacked a fan.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's current feud is understandable to Julia Fox, but she still has faith that the two will be able to come to terms.

"Julia's been in the same predicament, so she understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible," a source close to Fox tells Page Six. "She just wants them to resolve their issues."

ALSO READ: Olly Murs Consumed With Guilt Over Caroline Flack's Death: Can He Host Again Without Former Partner?