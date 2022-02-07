Because of their daughters, Beyoncé Knowles Carter and Kim Kardashian are said to battle behind the scenes.

According to OK magazine, the two celebrities have huge aspirations for their children, with one of them aspiring to be the biggest celebrity in the world.

According to a source, they've been adversaries for a long time and are preoccupied with their children because "they consider them as an extension of themselves."

"They want their kids to be at the top," the insider continued.

When it comes to advertising her Ivy Park clothing line, the 40-year-old Grammy award-winning singer and actress, who recently posed with her 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, is apparently monitoring "everything Kim does."

"She's determined for her brood to beat out any Kardashian offspring," the insider said.

Meanwhile, for the KKW Beauty mogul's part, she reportedly has been bragging about her eldest kids, North, 8, an artistic genius, and Saint, 6, a genius, in general, he is already learning how to speak Japanese.

"Neither of them would ever admit it, but Beyoncé and Kim watch everything the other one does and are constantly trying to one-up each other."

The insider scoffed, "And with their huge egos, it's no wonder!"

Beyonce and her longtime husband, Jay-Z, have twins, Rumi and Sir, who are four years old.

Kim has a daughter, Chicago, 4, and a son, Psalm, 2, with ex-husband Kanye West, in addition to her elder children.

The former power couple is still publicly arguing with their co-parenting arrangement after filing for divorce from the "Jesus Is King" rapper in February 2021.

Jay-Z and Kanye West Were Once Close Friends

In recent years, the artists' connection has piqued the interest of the hip-hop world.

The Carters' absence from Kim and Kanye's wedding in 2014 sparked speculations that they were feuding.

What happened to the two pals is presently unknown.

When Jay-Z was included on Kanye West's "Donda" album, they appeared to have settled their differences.

Are Kim and Beyoncé Friends?

Their then-husbands were buddies, but it didn't imply they were close. There is evidence, though, that they were amicable.

Despite rumors that Kim and Beyoncé are feuding, there is no proof to support the assertions.

It's best to still take the report with a grain of salt.

